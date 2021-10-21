MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Chinese regulators suggest Hong Kong listing for Didi: Report

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) broached the idea in recent conversations with executives from Didi, logistics platform Full Truck Alliance Co and online recruitment firm Kanzhun Ltd, according to the report.

Reuters
October 21, 2021 / 06:21 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

China's cybersecurity watchdog suggested ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc and two other U.S.-listed tech companies explore listings in Hong Kong, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) broached the idea in recent conversations with executives from Didi, logistics platform Full Truck Alliance Co and online recruitment firm Kanzhun Ltd, according to the report.

The three firms, which went public in June, were being investigated by the CAC amid a crackdown on the mainland's tech companies against the backdrop of tightened regulations on data security.

Full Truck is already in the process of exploring an offering in Hong Kong and the listing could happen as early as next year, the WSJ reported.

The CAC, Didi, Full Truck and Kanzhun did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #China #Didi #Hong Kong #World News
first published: Oct 21, 2021 06:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.