Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

DMK party leaders observe a minute's silence for NEET aspirants who died by suicide in Tamil Nadu. Party leaders stage a protest against state Governor RN Ravi over his refusal to ban the NEET examination in the state.
Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today, at Veer Bhumi today.
"There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh, they are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want representation and there is a problem of unemployment...people are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but state must be run by voice of people...", says Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP in Ladakh
"Prepare for landing! The final deboosting operation of Chandrayaan 3 successfully reduces the Lander Module orbit to 25 km x 134 km. Countdown begins as the destination moon draws just within reach,"MoS Science & Technology Jitendra Singh tweeted
Search & rescue operation underway in Shimla after heavy rains battered several areas of Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says, "The situation in Himachal is under control. There has been loss of lives due to the landslides in the state. Heavy rainfall & landslides in Himachal Pradesh has caused a lot of damage."
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at 'Veer Bhumi' in Delhi.
The Pragyan rover will be doing more than just collecting data once it touches down on the Moon's surface. The national emblem, depicting the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath, and the ISRO logo will be imprinted on the lunar surface by the rover's rear wheels, symbolizing India's presence and leaving a mark.
-The second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km.
-The module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site.
-The powered descent is expected to commence on August 23, 2023, around 1745 Hrs. IST