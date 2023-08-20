Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

English
    Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today, at Veer Bhumi today.

    • August 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

      DMK Protest Live Updates: DMK leaders stage protest against state Governor RN Ravi


      DMK party leaders observe a minute's silence for NEET aspirants who died by suicide in Tamil Nadu. Party leaders stage a protest against state Governor RN Ravi over his refusal to ban the NEET examination in the state.

    • August 20, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

      Rahul Gandhi in Ladakh Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the media


      "There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh, they are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want representation and there is a problem of unemployment...people are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but state must be run by voice of people...", says Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP in Ladakh

    • August 20, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates: MoS Science & Technology Jitendra Singh tweets as Chandrayaan 3 mission nears completion


      "Prepare for landing! The final deboosting operation of Chandrayaan 3 successfully reduces the Lander Module orbit to 25 km x 134 km. Countdown begins as the destination moon draws just within reach,"MoS Science & Technology Jitendra Singh tweeted

    • August 20, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

      Himachal Pradesh landslide Live Updates: Search rescue underway after heavy rain


      Search & rescue operation underway in Shimla after heavy rains battered several areas of Himachal Pradesh

    • August 20, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

      Himachal Pradesh landslide Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the media


      Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says, "The situation in Himachal is under control. There has been loss of lives due to the landslides in the state. Heavy rainfall & landslides in Himachal Pradesh has caused a lot of damage."

    • August 20, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

      Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary Live Updates: Congress members pay tribute to Former PM Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary


      Congress leaders and workers to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today at Veer Bhumi in Delhi

    • August 20, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

      Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary Live Updates: Members of the Congress party pay tribute to Former PM Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary


      Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at 'Veer Bhumi' in Delhi.Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at 'Veer Bhumi' in Delhi.

    • August 20, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates: Chandrayaan-3 rover to leave 'ISRO imprints' on Moon


      The Pragyan rover will be doing more than just collecting data once it touches down on the Moon's surface. The national emblem, depicting the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath, and the ISRO logo will be imprinted on the lunar surface by the rover's rear wheels, symbolizing India's presence and leaving a mark.

    • August 20, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates: Powered descent expected to commence on August 23, 2023


      -The second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km.
      -The module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site.
      -The powered descent is expected to commence on August 23, 2023, around 1745 Hrs. IST

