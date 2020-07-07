App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

CG Power's current debt default at Rs 1,023 crore

The total debt payment default also includes Rs 873 crore principal as of June 30, according to a regulatory filing.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Tuesday said its current debt payment default stands at Rs 1,023 crore, including Rs 150 crore interest.

The debt inclues fund-based working capital, non fund-based working capital and term loans from lenders including Axis Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Barclays Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of India, Aditya Birla Finance, among others, the filing said.

The company's total outstanding borrowings from banks / financial institutions is Rs 3,024 crore which includes term loan of Rs 1,375 crore. These all are tentative numbers which are subject to confirmation from lenders, it added.

The outstanding debt facilities from various lenders are inclusive of interest and does not include penal interest. All the amounts are as of June 30, 2020, the filing said.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 01:42 pm

tags #Business #CG Power #Companies #debt

