Centre proposes Data Ombudsman for conflict resolution in statistics data collection

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has proposed a post for ‘Data Ombudsman’ to moderate conflicts related to the collection of statistics data. A ministry official would be appointed as the Data Ombudsman with the aim to reduce the number of cases seeking legal recourse.

“The Data Ombudsman shall in addition to the functions designated, strengthen the system of mutual trust, building the goodwill and conflict resolution through various conciliation processes,” the ministry said.

It is among amendments proposed to the Collection of Statistics Act, The Economic Times reported.

The aim is to build an internal resolution mechanism framework – negotiating, persuading and mediating for minor non-compliances and criminal procedural lapses, which will build goodwill and reduce the number of cases referred for legal recourse, it said.

In addition to the presently allowed ambit for economic, demographic, social, scientific and environmental data, the other proposals include widening the scope for the Act to include “processing, storage and dissemination of statistics and generate data systems for other areas of human development."

Another proposal is for a hike in penalties to act as a deterrent for non-compliance – for example a 10-time higher penalty of Rs 1 lakh for companies and Rs 20,000 for individuals who interfere in data collection exercise; up to Rs 50,000 for companies and up to Rs 10,000 for individuals who make refuses or wilfully make false statements; Rs 10,000 penalty for companies and Rs 2,000 for individuals who fail to furnish necessary information within 14 days from conviction; and up to 10-times increase in fines for those pretending to be authorised data collection officials.