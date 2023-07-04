English
    CBIC announces waivers for filing of annual return for turnover up to Rs 2 crore

    As a means to simplify the annual return filing procedure the the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs has introduced waivers for businesses with turnover upto Rs 2 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 04, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
    The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs announced via a tweet that the requirement of filing annual returns in Form GSTr-9 for taxpayers with annual turnover up to Rs.2 Crore has been waived.

    Additionally, the requirement of filing a reconciliation statement in Form GSTR-9C by taxpayers with annual turnover up to Rs 5 Crore has also been waived.

    Form GSTR-9 is to be used to file GST annual returns. It is for taxpayers registered as regular taxpayers, SEZ units and SEZ developers.

    The CBIC is responsible for administering Indirect Taxes in India Ministry of Finance, Government of India

    (This is a developing story)

