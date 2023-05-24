CBDT extends deadline for registration by charitable, religious trusts till Sept 30

CBDT

The Income Tax department on Wednesday extended the deadline for charitable and religious trusts to furnish applications for registration till September 30.

Under Income Tax law, the income of charitable institutions, religious trusts, medical and educational institutions are exempt from tax. However, these institutions are required to seek registration from the I-T department.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a circular said the due date for furnishing the application by the charitable or religious trusts and institutions for re-registration/approval has been extended from November 25, 2022, to September 30, 2023.

The due date for furnishing applications for regular registration/approval by provisionally registered/approved trusts or institutions has also been extended from September 30, 2022, to September 30, 2023, for registration under section 10(23C) and 12AB of the Income-tax Act, 1961.