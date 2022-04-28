English
    Capgemini Q1 revenue rises on data and cloud demand

    The firm, which offers consulting, digital, technical and engineering services, reported first-quarter revenue of 5.17 billion euros ($5.44 billion), up 17.7 percent year-on-year at constant exchange rates.

    Reuters
    April 28, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
    French IT consulting company Capgemini posted on Thursday an increase in first-quarter revenue, citing growth in its cloud and data activities as it takes advantage of clients' digital transformation.

    Bookings totalled 5.47 billion euros over January-March, up 26 percent at constant exchange rates compared to the same period last year.

    Benefiting from a shift to cloud-based computing, Capgemini reported earnings that topped estimates for last year, though it warned that pressure for higher salaries and the cost of workers returning to the office would weigh on profits in 2022.

    At the end of March, the Paris-based group's total headcount stood at 340,700 people, up 24 percent year-on-year.



    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Capgemini
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 11:23 am
