Cadila Healthcare rises 1% on USFDA approval for Doxycycline Hyclate capsules

Shares of Cadila Healthcare added 1.7 percent in the early trade on Monday on the back of USFDA for Doxycycline Hyclate capsules USP.

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Doxycycline Hyclate Capsules USP, 50 mg and 100 mg.

It is a tetracycline antibiotic used for treatment of a wide variety of bacterial infections, including those that cause acne. This medication is also used for prophylaxis of malaria.

It will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has more than 195 approvals and has so far filed over 330 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY2003-04.

At 09:32 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 358.30, up Rs 4.50, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil