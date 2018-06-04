App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare rises 1% on USFDA approval for Doxycycline Hyclate capsules

Doxycycline Hyclate capsules will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Cadila Healthcare added 1.7 percent in the early trade on Monday on the back of USFDA for Doxycycline Hyclate capsules USP.

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Doxycycline Hyclate Capsules USP, 50 mg and 100 mg.

It is a tetracycline antibiotic used for treatment of a wide variety of bacterial infections, including those that cause acne. This medication is also used for prophylaxis of malaria.

It will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has more than 195 approvals and has so far filed over 330 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY2003-04.

At 09:32 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 358.30, up Rs 4.50, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 09:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.