you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Welspun India; target of Rs 90: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Welspun India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 90 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

Broker Research
January 29, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Welspun India


Welspun India Limited (WIL) posted stellar performance in Q3FY2021 with revenues and PAT growing by 29% and 1.3x (with OPM expanding by 658 bps to 19.6%). Bed linen sales volumes grew 43%, bath linen grew 17% and rugs & carpets volume grew by 28%, highest sales volumes in the past several years. Business has improved starkly after a dull Q1FY2021 (affected by pandemic) and company is expected to clock revenues close to Rs. 7,300 crore in FY2021 and an OPM of 19-20%.


Outlook


Welspun expects to maintain double-digit revenue growth momentum over FY2021-23 on back of capacity expansion in core business and scale-up in emerging business. We recommend Buy on the stock with price target of Rs. 90.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Welspun India
first published: Jan 29, 2021 07:13 pm

