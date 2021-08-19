Buy Vodafone Idea; target of Rs 4: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (VIL) is India’s third largest telecom operator with ~25.5 crore wireless customers in India. Given the balance sheet stress and delayed 4G network expansion, it is facing customer churn and lags the key listed peers in terms of 4G network coverage, ARPU and margins

Outlook

We maintain SELL recommendation on the company as there remains uncertainty on survival due to lack of funding clarity/relief/major tariff hike We value VIL at a target price of Rs 4

