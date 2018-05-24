App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 24, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy VIP Industries: Equity99

"Improved return ratios and steady and rich dividend payouts should provide valuation comfort. Currently, we have a buy rating on stock," says Sumit Bilgaiyan of Equity99.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sumit Bilgaiyan

India’s organized luggage industry is set to grow at a healthy pace, led by rising disposable income, increasing women workforce, growing interest of people in tourism and rising preference for branded products with growing acceptance of handbags as a lifestyle product.

GST implementation would result in meaningful shift in market share from unorganized to organized players in the coming years. This would help VIP Industries further improve its market share and maintain its dominant

position in organised Indian luggage industry.

Expanding reach, increasing focus on fast growing new age brands like Carlton, Caprese, Skybags and constant focus on innovation and brand building should enable the company to further strengthen its brand equity and drive its volume growth.

Sumit Bilgaiyan
Sumit Bilgaiyan
Founder|Equity99.com

Q4FY18 numbers are very much on this line as we have witnessed a healthy growth in volumes. Margin expansion would continue at a steady pace as premium brands’ share will improve in overall all mix.

Improved return ratios and steady and rich dividend payouts should provide valuation comfort. Currently, we have a buy rating on stock.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder of Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Stocks Views #VIP Industries

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.