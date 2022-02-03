Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1850: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (TechM) has over 1.2 lakh employees across 90 countries serving 1000+ clients with higher exposure to telecom (40% of revenues). Apart from telecom, the company caters to BFSI, manufacturing & retail TechM has grown organically & inorganically (dollar revenue CAGR of 5.6% over the past five years)

Outlook

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock We value TechM at Rs 1850 i.e. 23x P/E on FY24E EPS

