Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 700: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharma reported strong performance for Q3FY2021 with higher-than-expected earnings performance. Sun Pharma’s key geographies, US and India, are witnessing improved traction. Strong growth in chronic therapies, likely improvement in acute therapies & healthy product pipeline to drive India business. Pick up specialty business, new product launch pipeline to fuel US business growth. Improved growth prospects, healthy balance sheet, and improving return ratios would be key positives.

Outlook

We retain Buy recommendation on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma) with a revised PT of Rs 700.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.