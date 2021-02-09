MARKET NEWS

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 700: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:53 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


Sun Pharma reported strong performance for Q3FY2021 with higher-than-expected earnings performance. Sun Pharma’s key geographies, US and India, are witnessing improved traction. Strong growth in chronic therapies, likely improvement in acute therapies & healthy product pipeline to drive India business. Pick up specialty business, new product launch pipeline to fuel US business growth. Improved growth prospects, healthy balance sheet, and improving return ratios would be key positives.


Outlook


We retain Buy recommendation on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma) with a revised PT of Rs 700.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:53 pm

