English
Buy SRF; target of Rs 315: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on SRF has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 315 in its research report dated January 22, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on SRF


SRF’s 3QFY21 operating performance was robust on the back of a margin expansion seen across segments (on a YoY basis). Specialty Chemicals drove overall revenue in the Chemicals segment as the Fluorochemicals business revenue remained flat YoY. On a QoQ basis, EBIT margin moderated (-310bp QoQ) in the Packaging segment, but expanded 340bp in Technical Textiles. n We largely maintain our FY21/FY22/FY23 estimates as operating performance was broadly in line with our estimates. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We value the stock on a SoTP basis to arrive at our TP of INR6,315. Maintain Buy rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #SRF
first published: Feb 3, 2021 05:25 pm

