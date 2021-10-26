MARKET NEWS

Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 994: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Sonata Software has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 994 in its research report dated October 20, 2021.

October 26, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sonata Software


International IT Services (IITS) revenue came at $49.4 mn, +11% QoQ USD, 26.7% YoY USD above our estimate of $48.06 mn, +8% QoQ USD. Organic growth was also robust at 5% QoQ USD. Encore contributed $2.7 mn (2 months’ revenue post integration) vs $3mn run-rate per quarter in CY20. Growth was led by strong recovery in Retail (non-essential) + 38.9% QoQ USD, followed by Retail (Essential) (+8.7% QoQ USD) and ISV (+5.9% QoQ USD). Travel is recovering slowly (+4.2 QoQ USD). Domestic Product Services (DPS) business growth at +16% +YoY was lower than average ~27% YoY growth for last four quarters.


Outlook 


We value Sonata on 21X Sep23 EPS of INR 47.4 to arrive at changed TP of INR 994 (earlier: 936). Sonata is currently trading at 21/18X on FY23/24 earnings of INR 43/51 with Revenue/EPS CAGR of 18%/22% over FY22-24E. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 26, 2021 10:37 am

