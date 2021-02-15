MARKET NEWS

Buy NCC; target of Rs 110: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on NCC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated February 12, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on NCC


NCC’s Q3FY21 performance was a mixed bag with strong order inflows but slower execution. Its standalone revenue in Q3FY21 fell 9.4% YoY to Rs 1,918.4 crore, largely impacted by slower-than-expected execution. However, various cost-cutting initiatives (despite rise in raw material/commodity prices) drove operating margin performance (up 67 bps YoY to 12.5%). At PAT level, muted topline performance coupled with higher tax outgo translated to 47.2% YoY fall in adjusted PAT to Rs 70.3 crore.


Outlook


We upgrade our rating from HOLD to BUY with a target price of Rs 110/share (6x FY22E EV/EBITDA) (vs. earlier target price of Rs 65/share).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #NCC #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:21 pm

