Buy Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated November 01, 2021.

November 03, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Logistics


Mahindra Logistics is an end-to-end 3PL logistics solution provider, from performing milk run to in-factory logistics, warehousing to first mile and last mile logistics.Serves over 400 customers via its two business segment: Supply chain management [(SCM), 96% of revenues] and enterprise mobility Revenues from Mahindra comprise 52% of SCM revenues (FY21) while the rest is contributed by non-Mahindra


Outlook


We remain positive on the long term growth prospects of the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation We value the stock at Rs 750 i.e. 49x P/E on FY23E EPS


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mahindra Logistics #Recommendations
first published: Nov 3, 2021 11:32 am

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

