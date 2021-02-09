MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 562: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 562 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:51 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Logistics


MLL reported better-than-expected revenue for Q3FY2021, while net profit came in lower than estimate on account of higher depreciation and interest charge. The company saw accelerated demand in both auto and consumer space, which is expected to sustain going ahead. The company continued to add new clients and has added 0.9msf warehousing space during Q3. MLL’s has ventured into last-mile small package delivery through EVs. The business is expected to scale up over 2-3 years and has revenue potential of Rs. 100 crore-150 crore.


Outlook


We retain Buy on Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) with a revised PT of Rs. 562, considering strong net earnings growth outlook over FY2021E-FY2023E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Mahindra Logistics #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:51 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.