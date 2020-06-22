App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy J K Cements; target of Rs 1534: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on J K Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1534 in its research report dated June 21, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on J K Cements



On higher realisations and cost savings in Q4, J K Cements’ EBITDA rose 24% y/y, though revenue dipped 1% y/y on lower volumes. The company said all capex would begin with a delay of 3-4 months and it would focus on cost optimisation and conserving cash. We expect the ongoing expansion to keep leverage high; however, the ramp-up of the new capacities would help restrict volumes falling y/y in FY21.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating, with a higher target of `1,534 (earlier `1,287).




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 10:31 am

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #J.K Cements #Recommendations

