Buy Indian Hotels Company, target Rs 162: Abhishek Mondal

Abhishek Mondal

After making a short consolidation, Indian Hotels Company has given a breakout above Rs 141-142 levels on Monday with higher volumes.

The Daily Relative strength index (RSI) showing upward momentum and MACD is trading with positive crossover whereas (+) DI trading above (-) DI, which indicates that the stock has the potential to move higher.

Positional traders can buy the stock on dips at around Rs 142-145 with a stop loss below Rs 135 (closing) for the target of Rs 162.