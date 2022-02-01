MARKET NEWS

    Buy IDFC First Bank; target of Rs 65: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on IDFC First Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated January 31, 2021.

    February 01, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on IDFC First Bank


    IDFC First Bank was formed by the merger of the erstwhile IDFC Bank and Capital First in 2018. Retailisation of its business has been key focus. Retail funded assets form 62% of gross funded assets Branch network is at 599 with 727 ATMs as on December 2021


    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on the stock We value IDFC First Bank at ~1.6x FY24E ABV and arrive at a revised target price of Rs 65 per share (earlier Rs 60).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 1, 2022 06:46 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.