you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy IDFC First Bank; target of Rs 60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on IDFC First Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated November 01, 2021.

November 01, 2021 / 06:29 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on IDFC First Bank


IDFC First Bank was formed by the merger of the erstwhile IDFC Bank and Capital First in 2018. Retailisation of its business has been key focus. Retail funded assets form 67% of gross funded assets Branch network is at 599 with 720 ATMs as on September 2021


Outlook


We retain our BUY rating on the stock We value IDFC First Bank at ~1.6x FY23E ABV and maintain target price of Rs 60 per share


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #IDFC First Bank #Recommendations
first published: Nov 1, 2021 06:29 pm

