Buy HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Divi's Lab; sell Tata Steel: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "HDFC Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1875, target of Rs 1940. Maruti Suzuki is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 8950, target of Rs 9100."

"Tata Steel is a sell with a stop loss Rs 575, target of Rs 550. Divi's Lab is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1100, target of Rs 1165."