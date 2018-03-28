App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 28, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Divi's Lab; sell Tata Steel: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Divi's Lab and can sell Tata Steel.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "HDFC Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1875, target of Rs 1940. Maruti Suzuki is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 8950, target of Rs 9100."

"Tata Steel is a sell with a stop loss Rs 575, target of Rs 550. Divi's Lab is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1100, target of Rs 1165."

"Apollo Hospitals is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1030, target of Rs 1100. Adani Enterprises is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 158, target of Rs 146," he added.

#Stocks Views

