Buy GNA Axles; target of Rs 490: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on GNA Axles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated February 18, 2021.

February 19, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles


GNA’s performance during Q3FY2021 was phenomenal, registering net earnings growth of 248.6% y-o-y, driven by 29% growth in sales and 628 bps expansion in EBITDA margin at 17.4%. We expect GNA’s earnings to continue to grow strongly in the medium term, aided by CV and tractor industries. The stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 11.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.4x its FY2023E estimates.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on GNA Axles Limited (GNA) with a revised PT of Rs. 490, factoring in better multiples on a strong traction in business outlook.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #GNA Axles #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 19, 2021 02:54 pm

