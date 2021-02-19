Buy GNA Axles; target of Rs 490: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles

GNA’s performance during Q3FY2021 was phenomenal, registering net earnings growth of 248.6% y-o-y, driven by 29% growth in sales and 628 bps expansion in EBITDA margin at 17.4%. We expect GNA’s earnings to continue to grow strongly in the medium term, aided by CV and tractor industries. The stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 11.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.4x its FY2023E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on GNA Axles Limited (GNA) with a revised PT of Rs. 490, factoring in better multiples on a strong traction in business outlook.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.