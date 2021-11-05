MARKET NEWS

Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 745: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Dabur India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 745 in its research report dated November 03, 2021.

Broker Research
November 05, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Dabur India


Dabur India (DIL) is one of the biggest FMCG companies with a presence in Ayurveda based products across categories. The company has a dominant market share in health supplement, OTC & ethical products, hair oils & juices. Moreover, it is continuously gaining market share in the oral care category. The company has total distribution reach of 6.9 million retail out with direct reach of 1.3 million outlets. It would increase direct distribution to 1.5 million outlets in the next two years Dabur also derives ~48% of its sales through rural regions with a presence in 83,000 villages, which would increase to 90,000 villages in next one year


Outlook


We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value the stock at Rs 745 on ascribing 55x FY24 earnings multiple.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Dabur India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Nov 5, 2021 11:02 am

