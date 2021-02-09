MARKET NEWS

Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 605: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Dabur India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:53 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Dabur India


Dabur India’s (Dabur) domestic volumes grew by a healthy ~18.1%, beating ours as well as the street’s expectation of 11-12%. Health supplements, OTC & ethicals, shampoos and oral care posted healthy growth of 34.5%,29%, 28.6% and 28%, respectively. Healthcare and oral care products to continue good run while revival in home care, foods and skin care will drive next leg of revenue growth. Management aims to maintain OPM through cost-saving initiatives and price hikes.


Outlook


Revenues and PAT likely to clock CAGR of ~14% and 16% over FY2020-23. We maintain a Buy on the stock with PT of Rs. 605.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dabur India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:53 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.