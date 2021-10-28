Buy Coforge; target of Rs 5870: ICICI Direct

buy_65957402

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Coforge

Coforge offers system integration, apps & BPO services to BFSI, travel & healthcare verticals. Coforge’s revenues and PAT have grown at a CAGR of ~12% each over the past five years Healthy OCF/EBITDA (~75%) and robust return ratios (RoCE > 20%)

Outlook

We upgrade the stock to BUY (from HOLD earlier) We value Coforge at Rs 5870 i.e. 40x P/E on FY23E EPS

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More