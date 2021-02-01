Buy Biocon; target of Rs 470: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Biocon

Q3FY2021 was a weak quarter as COVID-19 disruptions led to procurement and supply chain delays, and also affected Biocon’s planned market expansion initiatives. Biocon sees this as a short-lived phenomenon and expects businesses to regain normalcy by FY2022. Biologics segment is expected to be a critical growth driver and the company is well placed to harness the growth opportunities. Better growth prospects, healthy balance sheet and lower debt-equity augur well for company. Possible listing of subsidiary – Biocon Biologics points towards significant value unlocking potential.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Biocon Limited with a revised PT of Rs. 470.

