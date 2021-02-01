Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 6000: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Limited’s (BFL) Q3FY2021 results were mixed; operational numbers came largely in line with estimates. Asset quality improved on a q-o-q basis but continued elevated provisions (for Stage 1 and 2 loans) were dampeners. Management commentary on growth and asset-quality outlook are now more sure-footed; business transformation is encouraging for the long term..

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 6,000.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.