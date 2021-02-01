MARKET NEWS

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 6000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6000 in its research report dated January 20, 2021.

February 01, 2021 / 06:41 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance


Bajaj Finance Limited’s (BFL) Q3FY2021 results were mixed; operational numbers came largely in line with estimates. Asset quality improved on a q-o-q basis but continued elevated provisions (for Stage 1 and 2 loans) were dampeners. Management commentary on growth and asset-quality outlook are now more sure-footed; business transformation is encouraging for the long term..


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 6,000.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:41 pm

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.