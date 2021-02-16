MARKET NEWS

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated February 11, 2021.

February 16, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


Q3FY2021 revenues, operating profits and PAT slightly lagged estimates; adjusting for one-off gains, PAT stood at Rs. 836 crore, up 18.5% y-o-y but missed estimates. Expected traction in injectable, strong growth outlook for US and Europe geographies would be the key growth drivers, while the areas of Vaccine and API would fuel the growth over the long term. Focus on building and developing a strong portfolio of specialty products (biosimilars, oncology, inhalers, transdermal patches, etc) would be key growth drivers.


Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Aurobindo) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,100.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 16, 2021 05:24 pm

