Buy Astral Poly Technik; target of Rs 2100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Astral Poly Technik has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2100 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:49 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Astral Poly Technik


\In Q3, the company reported better-than-expected performance along with sharp expansion in operating margins. Demand momentum accelerated in Q3 for both pipes and adhesives. Long term outlook for pipes and adhesives remains healthy. A sharp increase in PVC price a concern. Expansion plans on track to maintain growth. Board recommends bonus issue of 1:3.


Outlook


We downgrade Astral Poly Technik (Astral) to hold with a revised price target of Rs. 2,100 owing to unfavourable risk-reward ratio awaiting a better entry point.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Astral Poly Technik #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:49 pm

