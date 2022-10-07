Business in the Week Ahead (October 10 – October 14, 2022)

Representative image

Global cues have been sending mixed signals India's way while the stress in the US and European markets has worried investors. Despite the monetary policy tightening by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, a continued rise in inflation seems inevitable. Most countries have begun taking precautionary measures to tackle the looming global economic threat. International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva voiced concerns at the growing possibility of a worldwide recession and urged countries to take coordinated action. The IMF will hold its annual meetings...