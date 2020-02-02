Decoding Budget 2020 with Udayan Mukherjee

In this special episode on Budget 2020, CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee decodes the announcements made by the finance minister
There were high expectations riding on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she began her Budget 2020 speech on February 1 at 11.00 am. But those expectations were completely dashed when she concluded it by around 1.30 pm.
Union Budget 2020-21 disappointed many on various fronts. There was not much done to boost rural consumption, neither was there a push for infrastructure. The modest stimulus through personal tax rate cut seems to be a double edged sword.
