Decoding Budget 2020 with Udayan Mukherjee

There were high expectations riding on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she began her Budget 2020 speech on February 1 at 11.00 am. But those expectations were completely dashed when she concluded it by around 1.30 pm.

Union Budget 2020-21 disappointed many on various fronts. There was not much done to boost rural consumption, neither was there a push for infrastructure. The modest stimulus through personal tax rate cut seems to be a double edged sword.

In this special episode on Budget 2020, CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee decodes the announcements made by the Finance Minister.