Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Budget
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Decoding Budget 2020 with Udayan Mukherjee

In this special episode on Budget 2020, CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee decodes the announcements made by the finance minister

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There were high expectations riding on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she began her Budget 2020 speech on February 1 at 11.00 am. But those expectations were completely dashed when she concluded it by around 1.30 pm.

Union Budget 2020-21 disappointed many on various fronts. There was not much done to boost rural consumption, neither was there a push for infrastructure. The modest stimulus through personal tax rate cut seems to be a double edged sword.

In this special episode on Budget 2020, CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee decodes the announcements made by the Finance Minister.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 2, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #CNBC-TV18 consultant Udayan Mukherjee #Economy #video

