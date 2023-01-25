English
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, other small saving schemes likely to get big boost

    The government is likely to rely on small savings schemes in Budget 2023 to finance is fiscal deficit and could raise around Rs 5 lakh crore from them.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
    Budget can give a hard push to schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.

    Small savings scheme like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana can get a boost in the upcoming Union Budget for 2023-24, said SBI Research in a report.

    The report said that the government will continue to rely on these small saving schemes for financing the fiscal deficit which is likely to be pegged at 6% for FY24.

    The government can give a hard push to schemes like SSY (Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana) through encouraging fresh registrations in a mission drive mode.

    "It can give a hard push to SSY (Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana), through encouraging fresh registrations in a mission drive mode, allowing one time registrations for all leftover cases up to 12 years," the report said talking about Union Budget expectations.