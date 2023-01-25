Budget 2023: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, other small saving schemes likely to get big boost

Budget can give a hard push to schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.

Small savings scheme like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana can get a boost in the upcoming Union Budget for 2023-24, said SBI Research in a report.

The report said that the government will continue to rely on these small saving schemes for financing the fiscal deficit which is likely to be pegged at 6% for FY24.

"It can give a hard push to SSY (Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana), through encouraging fresh registrations in a mission drive mode, allowing one time registrations for all leftover cases up to 12 years," the report said talking about Union Budget expectations.

It further added that the business correspondents can be roped in by the banks since their share is lower than post offices.

"Roping in Business Correspondent (BC) channel partners by banks can be extremely useful since banks have a low share vis-à-vis Post offices (~16% in number of SSY accounts though ~30% share in deposits)."

The government had recently hiked interest rates on small savings schemes but SSY was not included.

Customers are allowed to set up a Sukanya Samriddhi account at a minimum investment of Rs 250 and a maximum of Rs 1,50,000 a financial year.