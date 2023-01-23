Budget 2023 expectations live updates: Rationalised TDS structure, some relief for low, mid-income taxpayers expected

January 23, 2023 / 08:03 AM IST

Budget 2023 live updates: The chances of Nirmala Sitharaman going for a blatant populist budget looks bleak amid moderating tax revenue, high committed revex, and market loans, Emkay Global Financial Services has said in a report.

On the revenue side, lower tax buoyancy could be partly countered by higher RBI dividend and still-healthy assumption of divestment proceeds.

Emkay says Budget faces acute policy trade-offs between nurturing a nascent growth recovery and diminishing fiscal