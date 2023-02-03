Budget 2023 Analysis Live Updates: FM to decode her blueprint for India in exclusive interview

Budget 2023 Analysis:Tune in to Moneycontrol at 2:00 pm on February 3 for the interview with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a big Network 18 exclusive.
In her Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shied away from outright populist measures, nudging taxpayers to move to a new regime, all this while keeping the fiscal logic intact.
Bond markets cheered her fiscal rectitude and industry had no complaints.
But there are still many unanswered questions:
What is India doing right in this global uncertainty?
Is it goodbye for the old personal income tax regime?
What is happening on the divestment front?
Making India the next research, innovation and bio-manufacturing hub of the world
Higher budgetary allocations suggest progress towards National Health Policy public spending goals. Invitation to industry to invest in pharma R&D must be followed up by appropriate incentives, writes Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Budget analysis: Removal of tax exemption of insurance policies with premium over Rs 5 lakh
- Income from traditional insurance policies where the premium is over Rs 5 lakh will no more be exempt from taxes. The proposal intends to limit income tax exemption from proceeds of insurance policies with very high value.
- It has been proposed that in cases where the aggregate premium for life insurance policies — other than unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) — issued on or after April 1, 2023, is above Rs 5 lakh, income will not be exempt.