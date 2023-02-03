English
    Daily Voice | Vinay Jaising of JM Financial finds these 3 negative factors in Budget 2023

    Constant capex spend in rural areas, removal of tax benefit for new life insurance policies and short-term capital gains tax on market-linked debentures are the three negative factors, says the Managing Director - Portfolio Management Services.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 03, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

    "Overall the Budget has been one of the most pragmatic and realistic Budgets I have seen in the last three decades," Vinay Jaising, Managing Director - Portfolio Management Services at JM Financial Services says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

    But, he sees three negative factors in the Budget. And keeping a constant capex spend in rural for the last three years of Rs 3.8 lakh crore is one of them, says Jaising, who has more than 27 years of experience in equity research and capital markets.

    He has given a rating of 9 (out of 10) to the Budget considering it a) realistic; b) not being populistic; c) fiscally prudent; d) having higher quality spending with a focus on job creation.

    Did you find any negative factors for the market or any sector in the Budget?