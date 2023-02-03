Budget 2023 Analysis Live Updates: FM to decode her blueprint for India in exclusive interview

February 03, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Budget 2023 Analysis Live Updates:

In her Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shied away from outright populist measures, nudging taxpayers to move to a new regime, all this while keeping the fiscal logic intact.

Bond markets cheered her fiscal rectitude and industry had no complaints.

But there are still many unanswered questions:

What is India doing right in this global uncertainty?

Is it goodbye for the old personal income tax regime?

What is happening