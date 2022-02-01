Budget 2022: Design-led manufacturing in 5G to be launched as PLI Scheme

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced development initiatives for the northeast. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget Speech 2022-2023 has announced that design-led manufacturing in 5G will be launched as a PLI Scheme in the upcoming fiscal year. The required spectrum auction for 5G rollout will also be conducted in FY22-23, said the FM.

She also informed that the contracts for laying optical fibres via the PPP mode will be awarded in FY23.