    Budget 2022: Design-led manufacturing in 5G to be launched as PLI Scheme

    Budget 2022: She also informed that the contracts for laying optical fibres via the PPP mode will be awarded in FY23.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
    Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced development initiatives for the northeast. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget Speech 2022-2023 has announced that design-led manufacturing in 5G will be launched as a PLI Scheme in the upcoming fiscal year. The required spectrum auction for 5G rollout will also be conducted in FY22-23, said the FM.

    She also informed that the contracts for laying optical fibres via the PPP mode will be awarded in FY23.

    (This is a developing story, please check again for further updates)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 11:56 am
