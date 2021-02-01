Budget 2021 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes unified Securities Market Code; gold exchanges to be set up

Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech on February 1, proposed to consolidate the provisions of the SEBI Act 1992, Depositories Act 1996, Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, and Government Securities Act 2007 into a unified Securities Market Code.

The finance minister also proposed the creation of gold exchanges in the country. The government had announced in Budget 2018-19 plans to establish a system of regulated gold exchanges in the country.

While the capital market watchdog SEBI will be notified as a regulator, the warehousing development and regulatory authority will be strengthened to set up a commodity market ecosystem arrangement including vaulting, assaying and logistics along with warehousing, she said.

The FM also proposed to introduce an investor charter as a right for investors in all financial products for investor protection.