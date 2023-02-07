English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    BSE Q3 net profit drops 16%; revenue from operations up 6%

    In comparison, the exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 61.3 crore in the year-ago period, BSE said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 07:54 PM IST

    Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 51.6 crore in three months ended December 2022.

    In comparison, the exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 61.3 crore in the year-ago period, BSE said in a statement.

    However, the bourse's revenue from operations grew 6 per cent to Rs 204 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 192.8 crore in the October-December quarter of the preceding fiscal 2021-22.

    "Overall, BSE reported a sustained third quarter result amidst a difficult market environment. 2022 was a period of transition for the BSE, and as we embark on a new journey in the new Financial Year, I believe that a balanced business model will enable us to grow much higher," Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD and CEO of BSE, said.