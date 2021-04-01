Britannia appoints former RBI Governor Urjit Patel as additional director

Urjit Patel was the RBI Governor from September 2016 to December 2018. (Image: Reuters)

Britannia Industries said it has appointed former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel as an additional director with immediate effect.

Patel has been appointed as an additional director for a period of five years starting from March 31, 2021 up to March 30, 2026.

"The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today 31st March, 2021, approved the appointment of Dr. Urjit Patel, as an Additional Director of the Company in the category of Non-Executive and Independent Director," Britannia said in a BSE filing.

Patel was the RBI Governor from September 2016 to December 2018, and was succeeded by Shaktikanta Das. He was appointed as the central bank's Deputy Governor in January 2013 for a three-year term, which was extended by another three years in January 2019.

He is currently the chairman of the governing body of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy. Patel is also on the Investment

Advisory Committee of the Army Group Insurance.

Before joining public service, Patel worked in the private sector for 15 years. He began his professional career at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).