English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bounce Infinity begins rollout of its first e-scooter

    The company also said it is looking to set up a new half-a-million per annum capacity manufacturing facility for e-scooters in South India later this year.

    PTI
    April 07, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

    Smart mobility firm Bounce Infinity on Thursday said it has commenced rollout of its first consumer e-scooter E1 from the Bhiwadi facility in Rajasthan and deliveries of the vehicle will start from April 18.

    The company also said it is looking to set up a new half-a-million per annum capacity manufacturing facility for e-scooters in South India later this year.

    Bounce Infinity is backed by marquee investors such as Accel, Accel US, Sequoia Capital India, B Capital, Falcon Edge, Qualcomm, Chirate, Omidyar Network, Maverick Capital, among others. It had launched E1 with dual options in swappable battery - scooter with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) -- and scooter with battery and charger. It had also announced that deliveries of the e-scooter will commence from early 2022.

    With the rollout of Bounce Infinity E1 from our plant, we are thrilled that the first batch of our electric scooters will soon make its way to eagerly awaiting customers across the country, said Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder and CEO, Bounce Infinity.

    With current capacity at the Bhiwadi plant exceeding 2,00,000 scooters annually, the facility will serve as the company's national manufacturing hub, catering to demand from across the country, the company said.

    Close
    The BaaS option the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market pushes down the acquisition cost of the scooter substantially, by as much as 40 per cent as compared to conventional electric scooters, it claims.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Bounce Infinity #Business #Companies #e-scooter
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 01:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.