you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bosch starts operations of new facility at Bidadi

The expanded unit for mobility solutions in Bidadi (Phase II), which is located around 35 kilometres from Bengaluru, will act as a local hub for development of Bosch powertrain solutions and manufacture of automotive products such as common rail single-cylinder pumps and high-pressure rails, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Automobile component major Bosch Ltd on Wednesday said it has inaugurated its new factory for mobility solutions near Bengaluru set up with an investment of 31 million euros.



"Bosch is taking a further step toward more efficient, more flexible, and sustainable manufacturing in India in order to boost competitiveness and meet rising demand in the local market," Robert Bosch GmbH chairman of the board of management, Volkmar Denner, said.

The new facility will accommodate almost 2,500 associates by the end of 2019, the company said.

related news

Commenting on the operations of the new unit, Bosch Group India Managing Director and President Soumitra Bhattacharya said, "It is important for Bosch to leverage our expertise in manufacturing operations and combine it with technology and digitalisation to build lean manufacturing facilities."

With the phase-II of Bidadi plant kicking in, Bosch Ltd said its former Adugodi manufacturing site is being converted into a high-tech engineering centre and is slated to become the largest Bosch technology campus outside Germany.

The company had undertaken a relocation exercise involving around 500 persons in the first phase and around 2,000 people, as well as 760 units of machinery and equipment in the second phase.

"This movement is one of the largest relocation projects ever undertaken by Bosch," the company added.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 02:19 pm

