Blue Dart Expres Q4 PAT to Rs 84.8 cr: YES Securities

Blue Dart Express | Company reported higher profit at Rs 42.33 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 14.64 crore, revenue increased to Rs 866.57 crore from Rs 802.17 crore YoY. (Image: bluedart.com)

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Blue Dart Expres to report net profit at Rs 84.8 crore (down 0.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 50 percent Y-o-Y (up 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,086.2 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 1,381.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 77.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 173.6 crore.

