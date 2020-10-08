Big Story | Reforms in natural gas marketing gets Cabinet nod

The Centre on October 7 allowed complete marketing freedom for natural gas produced from non-regulated fields, including sale to affiliate companies. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a standard e-bidding procedure to discover the price of gas.

However, the existing pricing mechanism for gas produced by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India from fields given to them on a nomination basis would continue.

What are these reforms? And will this boost ease of doing business and make India a gas-based economy? Let's find out in this edition of Big Story.