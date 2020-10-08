172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|big-story-reforms-in-natural-gas-marketing-gets-cabinet-nod-5938231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Reforms in natural gas marketing gets Cabinet nod

In this edition of Big Story, let's find out how will these reforms make India a gas-based economy?

Moneycontrol News

The Centre on October 7 allowed complete marketing freedom for natural gas produced from non-regulated fields, including sale to affiliate companies. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a standard e-bidding procedure to discover the price of gas.

However, the existing pricing mechanism for gas produced by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India from fields given to them on a nomination basis would continue.

What are these reforms? And will this boost ease of doing business and make India a gas-based economy? Let's find out in this edition of Big Story.
