BHEL secures Rs 736 cr order for nuclear steam generators

State-run power equipment maker BHEL today said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 736 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for the supply of steam generators to a plant at Gorakhpur in Fatehabad district of Haryana.

The order has been received against competitive bidding, a BHEL statement said.

According to the statement, the steam generators will be used for a 700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) to be installed at Fatehabad district of Haryana. The steam generators will be manufactured at the Tiruchirappalli plant of BHEL.

The company has been a pioneer in the design and development of nuclear steam generators along the NPCIL and has so far supplied 38 steam generators for various nuclear power installations in the country.

Currently, BHEL manufactured steam turbine generator sets contribute nearly half of the country's total installed nuclear power capacity.