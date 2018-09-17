App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 03:44 PM IST

BHEL flags off its first 6000HP electric locomotive

"As part of its diversification initiatives, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has flagged off of its first 6,000HP electric locomotive (Type WAG-9H)," a company statement said.

Expanding its footprints in the transportation sector, state-run engineering major BHEL Monday flagged off its first 6,000HP electric locomotive from its Jhansi plant.

The 6,000 HP locomotive has been manufactured against an order from the Railway Board for 30 locomotives.

BHEL has created a dedicated centre for research and development in transportation technology and manufacturing facilities at Bhopal, Jhansi and Bengaluru plants.

The PSU has a share of over 50 per cent of railways requirement for electric propulsion equipment for rolling stock.
