    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi signs off from Tamil Nadu, sips tea with workers

    PTI
    September 10, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File image)

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi signed off his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Tamil Nadu on Saturday by saying unemployment among the youths is high and that the differently-abled should be provided equal opportunities. He interacted with a group of disabled rights activists in the district en route to Kaliakkavialai bordering Kerala.

    Gandhi met Tamil Nadu's first woman bus driver Vasanthakumari and briefly interacted with sanitary workers at Marthandam and also a group of local unemployed youth who accompanied him during the fourth day of the yatra in the district. He interacted with a group of disabled rights activists in the district en route to Kaliakkavialai bordering Kerala.

    Also, he stopped to sip tea and have biscuits while interacting with party workers. Following his interaction with differently abled rights activists, he said in a tweet: "Equal opportunity is true inclusion, anything less than that is unacceptable." About 42 per cent of the youth are unemployed, he said.

    "As we bid adieu to the land of Thiruvalluvar and Kamaraj, I thank the people of Tamil Nadu for the immense love and support they have given to Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said in another tweet. Gandhi began the five-month long yatra from the Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari on September 7.
