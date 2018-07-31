App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

BEML, HEC sign pact for making mining equipment

PTI
 
 
Two oublic sector units -- BEML and Heavy Engineering Corporation Ltd (HEC) -- signed an MoU to to produce heavy mining equipment leveraging the capabilities of each other.

"The MoU will result into additional Rs 150-200 crore revenue for both PSUs. The collaboration will entail re-entering rope shovels and walking draglines manufacturing with higher indegenisation " BEML chairman and managing director D K Hota said after signing the pact.

BEML had not participated in tenders for the last 3-4 years in these two products, officials said.

HEC chairman and managing director Avijit Ghosh said the purpose is to leverage manufacturing capabilities of each other in order to bring down delivery time, reduce working capital and create capability for high capacity equipment to meet the growing demand.

He said the mining products could be co-branded.

At a time when around 78 per cent of mining equipment are imported, such tie-up will push 'Make in India' initiative, officials said. ' Coal India is a major client for these mining equipment and its chairman and managing director A K Jha was present on the occasion.

Ramping up coal production to 1 billion tonne in 3-4 years is not possible without indegenous equipment. In FY'18, coal production was 567 million tonne.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 08:43 am

tags #BEML #Business #Companies #Heavy Engineering Corporation

